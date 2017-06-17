New set of water/sewer rate proposals goes before Bowie Council

By BARBARA GREEN

Another series of water and sewer rate proposals went before the Bowie City Council Thursday night during a called meeting, but they were tabled to allow time to review them.

Mayor Scott Davis said he prepared three new rate schedules in an effort to respond to concerns raised at the June 6 meeting on previous rate proposals.

He explained the rate plans are in three levels based on low-end users, mid-range and high-end users. The present residential base water rate is $19.38 with industrial and commercial at $22.13. The per 1,000-gallon rate is .00459.

In sewer, the residential base is $14.80, with commercial and industrial at $20.97. The per 1,000-gallon rate is .00257 in residential and .00313 for commercial and industrial. All these quoted rates are for those inside the city limits.

