Nocona City Council goes with new architect for Justin Buildling

Unable to negotiate a final contract with an architect to do designs for the Justin Building in downtown Nocona, the city council rescinded its original award and went with the next qualified respondent.

The action took place in a called meeting on May 26 and centers around the Texas Community Development Block Grant which is funding renovation to the building with a $500,000 grant. There is an additional $25,000 which is the city’s match to the grant and the Nocona Economic Development Corporation has put in $25,000 in leverage money for a total of $550,000.

City Secretary Revell Hardison said the city had failed to reach an agreeable contract due to numerous revisions and requests for increasing fees above those allocated.

