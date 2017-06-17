Nocona Council finalizes architectural contract

Nocona City Councilors approved Level 5 Design Group as the architect firm for the Justin Building renovations during their Tuesday night meeting.

City Secretary Revell Hardison said officials have signed a contract with the firm and a building committee meeting is scheduled for June 23 to begin looking at the project.

Nocona will receive a $500,000 Community Development Block grant to restore the downtown Justin Building at 100 Clay St. The Nocona Economic Development Corporation leveraged $25,000 for the project, while the City of Nocona leveraged another $25,000. The complete funding for the project will total $550,000.

