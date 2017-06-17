Nocona ISD Trustees to meet

Nocona School Board Trustees will review its board operating guidelines in a called meeting at 7 p.m. on June 19.

Trustees will start the task of finding a new superintendent by creating a timeline for their search and discussing the qualifications they are seeking in a candidate during an executive session.

The search comes after current superintendent Dr. Vickie Gearheart announced she will retire on Jan. 2, 2018, after 36 years in education. Her letter of resignation was presented to the board at an April meeting.

Trustees will discuss extending its commercial electricity service agreement with Direct Energy and entering into an inter-local cooperation contract with Public Educators Association of Texas.

The board will recognize the Texas state solo and ensemble participants and review policy updates.