Nocona rolls out Chisholm Trail Rodeo this weekend

Nocona will present the 65th annual Chisholm Trail Rodeo June 9-10.

The Nocona Chamber of Commerce is coordinating two nights of rodeo action, along with a parade and a old west variety show.

The rodeo opens at 7:30 p.m. both nights at the Chisholm Trail Arena. There will be a grand entry and mutton bustin’ for the kids.

Tickets are $10 at the gate and $8 in advance. Age six and under get in free. Your ticket includes admission to the dance after the rodeo each night.

Advanced tickets are on sale at the chamber office and Conoco One Stop.

A rodeo parade rolls through downtown at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Theme for the parade is “150th Chisholm Trail Celebration.” Cash prizes will go to the first place winners in the float category and riding clubs.

