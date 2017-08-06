OIL BOWL: 80th Annual Maskat Shrine Classic game information

80th Annual Maskat Shrine Oil Bowl Classic

Where: Memorial Stadium, Wichita Falls

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Gates will open at 6 p.m. according to game officials.

Who: Bowie’s LB Clement, Brandon Hutto and Gage Posey; Nocona’s Parker Marshall and Marcus Carter.

Tickets: Reserved-section seating costs $15, general admission $10. Purchase tickets at Maskat Shrine, 5101 Henry S. Freeway, Wichita Falls. For credit/debit card purchases, call Maskat Shrine at 940-766-4511. We will take your information, charge your card and mail the tickets to you. Tickets will also be for sale at the game. Keep in mind, there are no online ticket sales.

Recent Games: 2014, West 28, East 0; 2015, East 7, West 3; 2016, East 20, West 14; East has a 3-1 lead since the format change concentrating on Texas high schools.

What’s at Stake: Bragging rights for Texas high school football superiority.

Bowie’s LB Clement (54) records a tackle during a district game versus Paradise from the 2016 season. Clement will play for the East along with teammates Brandon Hutto and Gage Posey at the 80th Annual Maskat Shrine Oil Bowl Classic in Wichita Falls. (News file photo by Eric Viccaro)