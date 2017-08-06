OIL BOWL: Directions to Memorial Stadium

Take Highway 287 from Henrietta all the way until reaching Loop 281 for Archer City. Exit at Southwest Parkway (State Highway 79), taking a right. Stay on this all the way until reaching Barnett Road and proceeding to Memorial Stadium. The physical address is 4709 Barnett Road.

Marcus Carter runs after the catch during a 2016 district game versus Holliday at Jack Crain Stadium. Carter will be a walk-on with the Tarleton State University football team this fall, and he will represent the Indians one last time in the 80th Annual Maskat Shrine Oil Bowl Classic. (News file photo by Eric Viccaro)