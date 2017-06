OIL BOWL: Game statistics

FOOTBALL

80th Maskat Shrine Oil Bowl

At Wichita Falls

East 20, West 14 (Overtime)

Score by Quarters

West 0 7 0 7 0 – 14

East 0 0 7 7 6 – 20

Scoring Summary

Second Quarter

West – Xavier Waggoner 25 fumble return (Donnell Kendricks kick), 9:30

Third Quarter

East – Stephen Gaines 30 run (Tanner DeBord kick), 8:20

Fourth Quarter

West – Darion Chafin 4 pass from Mitchell Jennings (Kendricks kick), 8:16

East – Marcus Carter 68 pass from Brandon Reeves (DeBord kick), 1:11

Overtime

East – Reeves 3 run (no conversion needed)

Team Statistics

W E

First downs 6 18

Rushes-Yards 18-69 54-213

Passing 108 214

Total Yards 177 427

Yards Per Play 4.02 5.47

C-A-I 12-26-1 14-24-0

Punts 6-32.3 2-42

Fumbles-Lost 2-1 3-2

Penalties-Yards 2-20 9-60

Individual Statistics

Rushing – West: Dayveon Dockins, 2-50; Deven Smith, 3-8; Mitchell Jennings, 3-5; Jacoby Thomas, 1-5; Kolby Youngblood, 2-3; Darion Chafin 2-(minus-3); East: Stephen Gaines, 22-126; Payton McAlister, 10-57; Brandon Reeves, 18-48; Colson Stovall, 2-6; Team, 2-(minus-24)

Passing – West: Jennings, 12-25-1, 108 yards; Smith, 0-1-0, 0 yards; East: Reeves, 13-19-0, 203 yards; Hunter Turbeville, 1-4-0, 11 yards; Team, 0-1-0, 0 yards.

Receiving – West: Darion Chafin, 4-45; Kolby Donnell, 2-19; Bowie Franks, 3-16; Deven Smith, 1-16; Dayveon Dockins, 2-12; East: Marcus Carter, 1-68; Stephen Gaines, 2-61; Payton McAlister, 6-44; Dane Williams, 3-32; Brandon Hutto, 1-11; Ben McCreary, 1-(minus-1).

Parker Marshall of Nocona made the game-opening tackle during Saturday’s 80th Annual Maskat Shrine Oil Bowl Classic. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)