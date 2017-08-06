OIL BOWL: It’s a ‘Table For Five’

By ERIC VICCARO

The Maskat Shrine continues to keep the focus on local football talent with the 80th installation of the Oil Bowl.

The game will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls, and Montague County will be represented by a whopping five players and two Bowie High School coaches.

“I am looking forward to coaching the guys one more time,” said Bowie head football coach Dylan Stark, who will serve as offensive coordinator on the East squad.

Stark will be joined by Bowie’s Quentin Berend, set to be the East’s offensive line coach.

City View’s Rudy Hawkins is the head coach and Tioga’s Cody Patton will be the defensive coordinator.

Windthorst’s Chris Tackett will lead the West along with Seymour’s Hugh Farmer and Brian Hodnett, formerly of Jacksboro and currently head coach at Haskell. Tackett’s son, Brady, will play for his father.

The five players are LB Clement, Brandon Hutto and Gage Posey from Bowie and Parker Marshall and Marcus Carter will represent Nocona. Stark reported Posey was a late addition this week. Read more in the June 7 Bowie News.

Bowie High School’s Brandon Hutto (left) celebrates winning a bi-district championship over Merkel during the Conference 3A Division I playoffs last November. (News file photo by Eric Viccaro)