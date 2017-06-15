OIL BOWL: New year, still same result as East wins

By ERIC VICCARO

Nocona High School graduate Marcus Carter evoked memories of game’s past when he was left uncovered on a busted play late in the fourth quarter.

Krum’s Brandon Reeves was scrambling in the backfield – simply trying to make something happen – when Carter broke free downfield.

Reeves locked on to Carter, who made the game-tying TD catch with 1 minute, 11 seconds left.

“I said to myself, ‘Don’t drop this ball,’” said Carter. “I knew I had to score. I was just hoping the quarterback (Reeves) would see me, and have enough time to throw the ball.”

Reeves then scored the game-winning TD on a 3-yard run in overtime as East pushed past West 20-14 at the 80th installment of the Maskat Shrine Oil Bowl Classic.

In the opening Oil Bowl, back in the late-1930s, Jack Crain scored the game-winning touchdown for Texas in a high school all-star game versus Oklahoma.

This coming fall, Carter has reportedly said he will join the football team at Tarleton State University, an NCAA Division II school in Stephenville, as a walk-on.

Carter’s Nocona teammate Parker Marshall ran up the sideline cheering Marcus on as he raced to the end zone for the score.

"That was a great feeling," said Marshall, who recorded the game's opening tackle on a kickoff return. "It hyped me up. Whenever he scores, I score."

Nocona’s Marcus Carter (11) is congratulated by East coach Bobby Morris from Wichita Falls City View after scoring the game-tying TD on a 68-yard catch in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 80th Annual Maskat Shrine Oil Bowl Classic in Wichita Falls. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)