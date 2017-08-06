OIL BOWL
Recent Montague County Game Representatives
2017: Brandon Hutto, LB Clement, Gage Posey, Bowie; Parker Marshall, Marcus Carter, Nocona
2016: Chase Hall, Josh Monkres and Kevin Stallcup, Bowie
2015: David Correa, Bowie
2014: Garland McCoy, Bowie; Tyler O’Neal, Nocona
2013: Tate Fenoglio, Nocona; Tod Jackson, Bowie
2012: Madison Firmin, Bowie
Parker Marshall uses a stiff arm against a player from Archer City during a 2016 regular-season game. Marshall will be one of two Nocona players competing in the 80th Annual Maskat Shrine Oil Bowl Classic set for Saturday in Wichita Falls.
Leave a Reply