OIL BOWL: Recent Montague County game representatives

Recent Montague County Game Representatives

2017: Brandon Hutto, LB Clement, Gage Posey, Bowie; Parker Marshall, Marcus Carter, Nocona
2016: Chase Hall, Josh Monkres and Kevin Stallcup, Bowie
2015: David Correa, Bowie
2014: Garland McCoy, Bowie; Tyler O’Neal, Nocona
2013: Tate Fenoglio, Nocona; Tod Jackson, Bowie
2012: Madison Firmin, Bowie

Parker Marshall uses a stiff arm against a player from Archer City during a 2016 regular-season game. Marshall will be one of two Nocona players competing in the 80th Annual Maskat Shrine Oil Bowl Classic set for Saturday in Wichita Falls.

