OUTDOORS: Nocona graduate drowns

Stephanie Eddins (Gibbons), a Class of 1996 Nocona High School graduate, died in a tragic accident on the evening of June 5 in Jasper County.

Eddins, 39, drowned despite the efforts of her husband, Justin, who is a well-known Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game warden.

Justin Eddins tried to save Stephanie’s life after she fell into the Angelina River behind her home before 5 p.m. The home is located on a county road in Bean, in northwest Jasper County.

According to Jasper County Sheriff Mitchell Newman, and relayed to KFDM Channel 6, Stephanie Eddins was mowing with a zero-turn rider.

Justin Eddins left for a few minutes, and when he returned he couldn’t find his wife. Newman reported Eddins’ wife was underneath the mower capsized in the lake.

Stephanie Eddins grew up in Nocona, and graduated from Midwestern State. She was a teacher at both Brookeland and Colmesneil ISDs. Read more in the June 14 Bowie News.

Stephanie Eddins (Gibbons). (Photo courtesy Shultz Funeral Home, Jasper)