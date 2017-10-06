Parents jailed after kids test positive for meth

An investigation into possible child endangerment by the Bowie Police Department and Child Protective Services led to the arrest of a couple accused of putting their three children under the age of 13 where they are allegedly exposed to methamphetamine. Bowie Police Detective

Randy Hanson said CPS began an investigation into allegations in December,

and also began working with police. On June 7, Jeremy Moore, 44, and his wife Amanda,

34, were arrested on three complaints each of child endangerment.

