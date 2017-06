Surprisingly there were no injuries in this one-vehicle accident on State Highway 59 North and Sherwood Street at 7 p.m. on June 2. Fred Heugatter, who resides in this house, said the unidentified driver of the Nissan pickup was traveling north when he apparently lost control, struck the stop sign at the corner and struck the tree. It missed Heugatter’s vehicle by inches. No details were available from the Department of Public Safety.(Photo by Barbara Green)