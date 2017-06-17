PVISD approves insurance plans

Prairie Valley School Board Trustees approved an increase in life insurance for school district employees during a June 5 meeting.

Prairie Valley Superintendent Tim West said trustees entered into an agreement with Texas Education Employee Cooperative and passed a resolution for life insurance benefits.

The increase will result in three times the amount of life insurance for employees, increasing the coverage from $100,000 to $300,000 a person. The cost increase is minimal for the district at only 90 cents a person.

West said a contract with Perdue, Brandon, Fielder, Collins and Mott, LLP, also was approved.

The contract allows the law firm to go back and review previous collections for the district, and if the property values within the district are valued too high, the district would receive an increase in funds from the Texas Education Agency.

