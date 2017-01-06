REGIONAL: Nighthawks garner historic victory

The Wichita Falls Nighthawks ended Sioux Falls’ historic 68-game home winning streak on Saturday evening.

The Nighthawks topped the Storm 36-21, improving their record to 10-3 on the season. Sioux Falls dropped to 11-2.

Wichita Falls held Sioux Falls to one touchdown each in the first, third and fourth quarters, meanwhile the Nighthawks produced a 17-point outburst in the second quarter.

Tyler Williams scampered into the end zone from four yards out for a TD. Demarius Washington caught a 2-yard TD pass from Charles McCullum. And Rockne Belmonte booted home a 29-yard field goal – all in the second quarter.

Sioux Falls turned the ball over twice, while Wichita Falls had six tackles for loss. Robert Haynes had a fumble recovery for the Nighthawks.

Tony Grimes, Chris Martin and Haynes all recorded seven tackles for Wichita Falls.

Wichita Falls Nighthawks. (Logo provided by the team, used with permission)