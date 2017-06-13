Saint Jo City Council to meet Wednesday

The City of Saint Jo Council will convene for its regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. on June 14 at the Saint Jo Civic Center, 101 E. Boggess.

The main point at the meeting will be discussion and possible action on three different amendments, including one on the 2016-17 budget.

Other proposed amendments center on a possible change in a city ordinance found in the parks and recreation section concerning hours.

The city leadership also will look to increase the grave digging fee from $400 to $425 at the Mountain Park Cemetery.

In addition, councilors will look at possibly purchasing a new vehicle for the public works department.

City resident Maurine Cain would like to discuss activities set for Saint Jo’s annual Fourth of July celebration.

There will be discussion and action on Jessica Thomas’ request to burn brush on property located at 209 E. Meadows.

City leaders also will set workshop dates to talk about the proposed 2017-18 budget.

In addition, Mayor Danny Steadham will provide his “monthly minutes,” and citizen’s comments will open the meeting.

Financial statements will be reviewed, bills paid and various department heads will provide monthly reports to the council.