Saint Jo Police Force back at full staff

The City of Saint Jo took its first step toward purchasing a new pickup truck for the public works department at its meeting on Wednesday.

There were three bids for the purchase, and the council ultimately accepted one from Holiday Chevrolet of Whitesboro.

The truck will cost about $20,000, according to public works director Marty Hilton. The purchase will be made through government financing, and the loan rate will be discussed at the next meeting.

All aldermen were present for the meeting, except for Bryan Wolf. Mayor Danny Steadham administered the session, and all votes were unanimously approved.

Saint Jo Police Chief Tyler Roy requested an item be placed on the agenda concerning the park and recreation schedule at Boggess Park.

Since there are no lights at the facility, Roy asked the park to be closed from dusk to dawn, to stem possible vandalism and for liability reasons – and councilors accepted the measure.

During Roy’s monthly report, he announced the hiring of Jerry Dilday as a patrol officer.

Dilday is a native Sand Springs, OK. He has worked in police departments in both Oklahoma and Texas, and was most recently on staff in the Cooke County community of Valley View.

Read the full story in the weekend News.