STORM CENTER: Phipps helps Aggies

Success seems to follow Nocona native Jaxon Phipps wherever he goes.

Phipps was recently a member of the Murray State College baseball team that participated in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Tournament at Enid, Okla.

“It was an experience I will never forget,” said Phipps, who was named a second-team all-state shortstop his senior year at Nocona.

The national championship game was set for Friday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark with Illinois-based Kankakee squaring off against Mercer County from New Jersey. Kankakee is favored, already with 53 wins this season.

Murray State, located in Tishomingo, Okla., has a longstanding tradition of good fortune in junior college baseball, and this year’s bunch of Aggies didn’t disappoint.

The Aggies went 49-12, and they were the No. 1 seed heading into nationals. However, that’s when things unraveled for Murray State.

Lansing (Mich.) defeated Murray State 11-9 in the opening round of the tournament, which relegated the Aggies to the loser’s bracket.

Then Phoenix eliminated the Aggies 12-7. In the elimination game, Phipps went 1-for-3 with a two-run double. He also walked one and struck out during another plate appearance.

“It was since Day One in August (2016) to win the World Series,” said Phipps. “Every practice we had, every swing I took and every weight I lifted was to get there. We just came up short.” Read more from this column in the June 3 Bowie News.

Former Nocona standout baseball player Jaxon Phipps produced a .267 batting average and .821 on-base-plus-slugging percentage for Murray State. He played primarily second base for the Aggies. (Courtesy photo from Murray State College, Tishomingo, Okla.)