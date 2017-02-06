Summer activities at Pelham Park

Bowie Parks Summer Recreation programs begins June 5 8 a.m. to noon through June 30.

The cost for Summer Rec is $5 daily or $4 a day if you pay in advance ($20).

During Summer Rec, youngsters take part in all sorts of supervised games and activities plus swimming each day.

Children cannot come just for swimming.

Participation forms are available at the city office and must be turned in the first day of Summer Rec.