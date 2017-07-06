Summer food program available for children

The Texas Department of Agriculture will be providing a Summer Food Service Program for local children this summer.

From May 30 -June 22, children and teens age 18 and under can continue to eat healthy at no cost. Lunches will be provided at Bowie High School between 11:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Breakfast will be served from 7:45-8:15 a.m., also at the high school. Families are encouraged to take part in this free program.