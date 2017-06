How about some summer fun at the Bowie Public Library?

Makers Space: Every Tuesday in June and July at 2 p.m. come build something. Open to all ages.

Teen and Tween Summer Reading: Every Wednesday in June and July at 2 p.m. Ages 12-18.

Minecraft and computer coding: Every Thursday in June and July at 4 p.m. Ages 12 years old and up.

Children’s Summer Reading: June 27, July 11, 18 and 25 at 10 a.m. Ages up to 12.