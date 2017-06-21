Sunset residents without water six days; back on with restrictions, boil order

By BARBARA GREEN

Sunset residents have been without water service since June 14, but as of Monday the community had moved into stage four water restrictions with a boil notice.

At stage four residents can only use water for household use, it cannot be used for outside use. It also is recommended to be boiled before consumption or use.

According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality its Abilene office received information from a customer of Sunset Water System they had been without water since June 14.

Brian McGovern, TCEQ media relations, said TCEQ contacted Texas Rain Holdings, Inc., the management company for the water system, which indicated they were working to repair a leak.

During the weekend the TCEQ received several complaints regarding the lack of water in Sunset. According to a representative of the system’s management company, as of Monday it had water, but is under stage four water restrictions and a boil order.

