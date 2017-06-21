Suspects wanted on warrants arrested

Clayton Harwell and Christopher Dellinges, both suspects being sought on unrelated felony warrants in Montague County have been arrested.

On June 14, Montague County Sheriff Marshall Thomas issued information the department was searching for the two men in separate cases after they eluded offices in several high speed chases around the county and on foot.

Clayton Harwell, 32, Greenwood, was arrested by the Wise County Sheriff’s Office at 2 a.m. on June 18. He was at a residence on County Road 2645 and was taken into custody without incident for a contempt of court warrant out of Wise County with no bond. Christopher Dellinges, 25, Bowie, was arrested June 20 by Fort Worth Police.

