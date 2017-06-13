Tales ‘N’ Trails offering Bennche Bighorn in drawing

Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum is sponsoring a prize drawing to win a 2017 Bennche Bighorn 700X Crew 4X4 side-by-side vehicle.

Tickets for the drawing are $50 each and you could win your choice of color in the Bighorn. It comes with a 3500 lb. winch, windshield, doors, mirrors, roof, power steering and more.

Tickets are on sale at the museum, 1522 E. U.S. Highway 82 in Nocona. The winner will be drawn at Shebang, the museum’s annual fundraiser schedule for Sept. 16. You need not be present to win.