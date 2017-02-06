TNMP power outage strikes northern part of the county mid-week

Texas New Mexico Power Company customers in the Montague, Nocona, Ringgold and Saint Jo areas were without power for five hours Wednesday night.

Eric Paul, TNMP communications officer, said the outage started about 5:20 p.m. on May 3 and was restored about 10:30 p.m.

“We were able to restore power to Saint Jo earlier in the evening, but restoring to the other communities required more time. We appreciate the customers’ understanding and patience while this restoration was underway. The cause is being investigated,” explained Paul.