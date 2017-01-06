TRACK AND FIELD: Here’s the complete squad

BOWIE NEWS

2017 All-Star

Track and Field Team

Captains

Skyler Sandusky, Forestburg; Addy Cook, Bowie; Kamryn Cantwell, Bowie

All-Stars (By School)

Bowie: Logan Lawhorn, Daniel Mosley, Emmy Thomas, Landra Parr and Brysen Richey

Nocona: Tanner Cable

Gold-Burg: Haley Davis, Ashley Rainey, Shelby Horton and Anthony Rios

Bellevue: Cassie Simpson, Zoe Berry, FreeDom Morris, Ally Corwin, Layne Morris, Gabriel Garza and Mark Gill.

Forestburg: Kassidy Travis, Haley Nolan, Sol Martinez, Lacy Huddleston, Ashley Riggs and Alexia Britain

Prairie Valley: Shelby Roof, Lexi Roof, CeCe Mahin, Kendra Woods, Cody Smith, William Winkler, Shane Roof, Kaden Fleming, Lane Roof and Anthony Roof.

Saint Jo: Marysol Avila, Coletta Holland, Ashley Reyling, Emily Haney, Bailey Melton, Caitlyn Holley, Rachael Vogel, Maddie Ogden, Destiny Diaz, Alyssa Hennessey, Cody Thurman, Hunter Garrett, Bret Haney, Brock Durham, Preston Lyons, Ethan Wagner and Mario Lopez.

Editor’s Note: Cody Smith’s name was inadvertently left out of the printed edition of this all-star team.

Bowie High School’s Addy Cook extends her arms in the air during the triple jump competition on May 13 at the University Interscholastic League state meet in Austin. (News file photo by Travis Harsch)