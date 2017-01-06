TRACK AND FIELD: Here’s the complete squad

BOWIE NEWS
2017 All-Star
Track and Field Team
Captains
Skyler Sandusky, Forestburg; Addy Cook, Bowie; Kamryn Cantwell, Bowie
All-Stars (By School)
Bowie: Logan Lawhorn, Daniel Mosley, Emmy Thomas, Landra Parr and Brysen Richey
Nocona: Tanner Cable
Gold-Burg: Haley Davis, Ashley Rainey, Shelby Horton and Anthony Rios
Bellevue: Cassie Simpson, Zoe Berry, FreeDom Morris, Ally Corwin, Layne Morris, Gabriel Garza and Mark Gill.
Forestburg: Kassidy Travis, Haley Nolan, Sol Martinez, Lacy Huddleston, Ashley Riggs and Alexia Britain
Prairie Valley: Shelby Roof, Lexi Roof, CeCe Mahin, Kendra Woods, Cody Smith, William Winkler, Shane Roof, Kaden Fleming, Lane Roof and Anthony Roof.
Saint Jo: Marysol Avila, Coletta Holland, Ashley Reyling, Emily Haney, Bailey Melton, Caitlyn Holley, Rachael Vogel, Maddie Ogden, Destiny Diaz, Alyssa Hennessey, Cody Thurman, Hunter Garrett, Bret Haney, Brock Durham, Preston Lyons, Ethan Wagner and Mario Lopez.
Editor’s Note: Cody Smith’s name was inadvertently left out of the printed edition of this all-star team.
Bowie High School’s Addy Cook extends her arms in the air during the triple jump competition on May 13 at the University Interscholastic League state meet in Austin. (News file photo by Travis Harsch)
