Bowie couple jailed in OKC for cattle theft

By BARBARA GREEN

A Bowie couple was arrested July 11 in Oklahoma City for allegedly transporting three head of cattle stolen from a local rancher to an OKC sale barn, and attempting to sell them as their own.

Jeremy Moore, 45, and his wife, Amanda, 35, were arrested and each charged with complaints of bringing stolen property into the state (two counts), concealing stolen property and conspiracy to commit a felony. Bonds totaled $32,000, for each on all four felon counts.

As of July 21, they remained in the Oklahoma County Jail. Officers indicated additional charges may be filed.

