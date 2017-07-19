Forestburg readies 37th annual watermelon festival

The Forestburg Community Service Club invite everyone to the 37th Annual Watermelon Festival on Aug. 12.

The theme for this year’s festival is “A Trail Runs Through It,” celebrating the 150th Anniversary of the Chisholm Trail.

Organizers had a contest with Forestburg art students to create this year’s logo, and the winner was Holly Hudspeth. Holly’s artwork will be featured on souvenir T-shirts and other advertising leading up to the festival.

The day begins with shopping at vendor booths. The Montague County Veterans Service Office will have a veterans outreach all day to assist any veterans and their families.

A Country Kitchen and Crafts Store will open at 9 a.m. The salsa contest returns. Those wanting to participate should bring two jars of salsa before 10:30 a.m. to enter the contest.

Winner will be selected by popular vote. Homemade ice cream will be available, as will free watermelon slices.

The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

A lunch of barbecue with all the trimmings will be available for a fee after the parade at the center.

New this year will be a car show after the parade. There also will be games for children of all ages, a bounce house, dunking booth and both gospel and country music are the afternoon activities.

The Forestburg Riding Club presents its annual “Biggest Little Rodeo in Texas” on Aug. 11-12.

Rodeo events start with mutton bustin’ at 8 p.m. each night, followed by the rodeo at 8:30 p.m.

For more information follow the Forestburg Community Service Club Facebook page.

To submit an entry in the parade email forestburgwf@gmail.com, or text or call Charley Lanier at 214-449-8737.