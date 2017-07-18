Tommy Wayne Welch

August 23, 1954 – July 14, 2017

BOWIE – Tommy Wayne Welch, 62, died on July 14, 2017 in Bowie, TX.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. July 22 in the chapel of The White Family Funeral Home.

He was born Aug. 23, 1954 in Fort Benning, GA to Tommy Jay and Hazel E. (Kaiser) Welch. He graduated from Bowie High School. Welch worked in maintenance for the Bowie Memorial Hospital until it closed and then went to work for Grace Care Center in Nocona in the maintenance department. He was a member of Crossroad Worship Center in Wichita Falls. He was also a past member of the Bowie City Council.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Tommy and Hazel Welch.

He is survived by his sisters, Cyndy Dozier, Wichita Falls and Karen Carlton, Burkburnett; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.