Westfest event coming to Bowie; vacancies filled in city

By BARBARA GREEN

While the budget discussion topped the Bowie City Council agenda Tuesday night there were several other items addressed.

Local business woman Tawni Jones’ request to have rental fees totaling $4,635 waved at the Bowie Community Center during a new event, “Bowie Westfest,” was approved.

The council also said yes to filling a vacancy in the police department dispatch staff and adding a part-time person, along with filling a vacancy in the water department.

Read the full story in the weekend News.