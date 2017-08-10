10-month-old boy drowns in tub accident Wednesday

Officials from the Bowie Police Department and Child Protective Services are investigating what is believed to be the accidental drowning death of a 10-month-old boy at a local home Wednesday.

Police Chief Guy Green said at 3:45 p.m. Thursday the Montague County Sheriff’s Office received an emergency call for a possible child in water at 1403 Jackson in Bowie.

Bowie Emergency Medical Services arrived and started performing CPR on Hayden Garza, the son of Jesse and Brooke Garza. The parents were in the front yard with the baby waiting for the EMS.

The child was transported to Central Hospital of Bowie where he died about 90 minutes later. Justice of the Peace Karen Reynolds ordered an autopsy.

Investigator Randy Hanson said Thursday the preliminary results are consistent with drowning, adding “at this point we feel it was more than likely accidental.”

Green said they were told the child had gotten into a whirlpool-style bathtub which contained standing water with some cleaning product. When the family found the child, they took him out of the water attempting to revive him. See his obituary in the weekend News.