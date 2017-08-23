By BARBARA GREEN

Darron Anderson, chief executive officer of Ranger Energy Services, came to Bowie Monday to introduce himself to his new employees formerly of Energy Service Company Bowie and to celebrate the closing of the sale along with the initial public offering of shares on the New York Stock Exchange.

Rumors of a sale have been circulating around Bowie for many months, and Energy Service owner Tim Hall confirmed the sale on Aug. 11, the same day Ranger Energy Service went public.

Todd Brown, chief operating officer for Energy and now vice president of the mid-continent region of Ranger, was on hand in New York as Anderson rang the opening bell.

Ranger Energy Service has committed to retain all present employees for a minimum of one year, which was part of the deal negotiated since this sale negotiation began in March.

Tim Hall, longtime owner of Energy Service, said the finality of the sale has not set in, but he feels very good about the people coming in and that they will be successful.

