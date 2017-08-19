All county school districts earn ‘met standard’

The arrival of 2017 Texas Education Agency accountability ratings has been good news for all Montague County school districts as each one “Met Standard,” and almost every district and campus earned distinctions.

Ratings for more than 1,200 school districts and charters, as well as more than 8,700 campuses statewide, were released to the public Tuesday.

The ratings reveal about 95 percent of school districts and charters across Texas have achieved the rating of Met Standard. In addition, the number of individual campuses achieving a rating of Met Standard or Met Alternative Standard increased again this year.Meanwhile the number of campuses receiving a rating of Improvement Required continued to decline.

Districts, campuses, and charters receive one of three ratings under the accountability system: Met Standard, Met Alternative Standard, or Improvement Required.

For two county school districts there was exemplary news. Gold-Burg ISD met standard after two years of missing the mark and Prairie Valley High School earned distinctions in every area.

