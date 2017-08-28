Arthur Wayne McCaffrey

December 9, 1942 – August 17, 2017

BOWIE – Arthur Wayne McCaffrey, 74, died Aug. 17, 2017 in Bowie, TX.

The family has selected arrangements with direct cremation.

McCaffrey was born Dec. 9, 1942 in San Diego, CA to Art and Roxy (Carson) McCaffrey. He owned and operated Ventura Roofing in Ventura, CA for approximately 20 years.

McCaffrey married Sammie Reynolds on April 22, 1961 in California. He enjoyed working on and racing drag cars and searching for gold around the Yuba River in California.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Art and Roxy McCaffrey.

He is survived by his wife, Sammie McCaffrey, Bowie; children, Rick McCaffrey, Gainesville, Ronald McCaffrey, Keller, Samantha McCaffrey, Las Vegas, NV and Crystal McCaffrey, Decatur; eight grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and sister, JoAnna Duda.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.