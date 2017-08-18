Back to school lunch ideas your kids will enjoy

By Lauren

Can you believe a new school year is already almost here?! I know most people dread the end of summer, but I absolutely love this time of year. I love the excitement that comes with kids going back to school. The changing seasons, new school clothes, school supplies, class lists and friends to make.

As a parent I’ve just begun to experience a tiny bit of the craziness that also comes with this time of year–Preparing for your kids to head out on their first day can be a lot of work!

One thing that always makes life easier for me is staying organized with my kids school lunches. I’ve included tons of recipes, tips and tricks below to make preparing school lunches a breeze, and also fun and exciting for your kids. Don’t miss the FREE PRINTABLE at the bottom of the post that includes a list of school lunch ideas. Print it off and keep it on your fridge so you never run out of ideas!

PLAN AHEAD

Makes lunches at night, not in the morning:

Keep sandwiches fresh by placing the cheese slices directly on the bread, and then the mayo and mustard on top of the cheese. This will keep the bread from getting soggy–especially if you’re making the sandwiches the night before!

(Top lunch: Cottage cheese and cherry tomatoes, banana, applesauce oat muffin, pasta salad. Bottom lunch: Whole grain bagel sandwich, carrot sticks, Horizon Organic Cheese Sandwich Crackers)

Keep your fridge and freezer full of grab-n-go snacks

Here is a list I compiled of 50+ Healthy Snack Ideas, including some of my personal favorites:

Keep a separate drawer for grab-n-go packaged snacks

There are tons of great packaged snacks out there that you and your kids can agree on! Snacks with real, recognizable ingredients, for families that like to live a healthy lifestyle.

For example, I like Horizon products because there’s nothing fake, processed or complicated about them, and my kids LOVE them.

Our favorites include the Apple Fruit Crunchers, Cinnamon Snack Grahams and milk boxes. (Don’t forget to spill a few cinnamon grahams on the counter for yourself as you bag them–they’re SO yummy!)

MIX IT UP

Use different types of bread and lunch meat.

Everyone gets tired of PB&J’s day after day. My family loves wraps and bagel sandwiches. Other ideas include:

Turkey Club Wrap

Egg Salad Sandwich

Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Wraps

Chicken Salad Sandwich

(Top Lunch: Hummus and veggies, grapes, wrap, Horizon Organic Cinnamon Snack Grahams, Bottom Lunch: Berries, hard-boiled egg, whole wheat crackers, beef summer sausage)

Think outside the sandwich!

Make homemade “lunchables” with whole wheat crackers, and whatever cheese and lunch meat you have on hand.

Muffins, yogurt, or even leftover breakfast items like waffles and pancakes make great, hearty lunches.

Include leftovers!

Soups and pastas leftover from dinner can taste great in a lunch the next day! You can even re-heat the soup before school and send it in a thermos to keep it warm until lunch!

CHOOSE A GREAT LUNCH BOX

Choose a lunch box with divided compartments. It will help you remember to include all the components of a balanced meal: grains, protein, fruit and veggies and a snack.

Insulated lunch boxes work great to keep food cool. I especially like the lunch boxes with freezer packs in them.

Good lucks Mom’s! And if you have other ideas I didn’t cover, I’d love for you to share with us below!

SCHOOL LUNCH IDEAS LIST – FREE PRINTABLE

