BEDC, 4B budgets approved by city council

By BARBARA GREEN

Budgets for the Bowie Economic Development Corporation and the 4B Economic Development Sales Tax Corporation were accepted by the Bowie City Council during the Tuesday night’s meeting.

Janis Crawley, executive director for both entities which are funded by one-half of one percent in economic development sales tax, presented the fiscal year proposals prepared and approved by their respective boards.

The corporations are not funded through the city, but their budgets and projects go through the city council.

Both entities are in the midst of major building projects.

