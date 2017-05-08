Bowie Council meeting gets heated; CM accused of violating law

By BARBARA GREEN

Tensions raged at Tuesday’s Bowie City Council meeting as the city manager was accused of violating state law and city policy, and promoters of a recall petition asked why the city secretary could no longer assist them.

The onslaught began as Tami Buckmaster, organizer of an advocacy group, said she had been told City Secretary Sandy Page can no longer answer questions about the recall petition process or help with that. She asked, “What are the procedures for a recall petition?”

City Attorney Tracey Jennings said it is in the city charter located in the code of ordinances. Those codes can be accessed on the city’s website at: www.cityofbowietx.com.

Buckmaster asked if the charter overrules state law. Jennings said there are times when the charter controls and other times where state law applies.

“Because the charter was adopted a long time ago there can be some case law that interprets how the charter is interpreted,” said Jennings.

Buckmaster then asked if the charter does not state some items, would they follow state law. Jennings said, “I don’t know the answer to that.”

