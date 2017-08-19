Bowie School Board meets Monday at 7 a.m.

As the new school year opens, Bowie School Trustees will have an early morning meeting at 7 a.m. on Aug. 21.

A budget workshop opens the meeting as the board reviews the 2017-18 proposal. The salary schedule also will be presented.

In action items the student transfer list for the school year will be offered, along with the appraisal calendar and approved appraisers. The annual declaration of hazardous traffic conditions affecting bus routes will be reviewed.

Monthly reports will be made by the superintendent, campus principals, curriculum director and financial officer. Bills and minutes wrap up the agenda.