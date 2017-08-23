Bowie School Trustees wrapping up the budget work

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Bowie School Trustees made only small changes in the proposed $14.5 million budget as its was examined in a Monday morning workshop.

The school district will consider adoption of the budget and tax rate at an Aug. 31 called meeting.

Finance Director Jonathan Pastusek went through the proposed expenses that included salary schedules for all the staff, as well as the tax rate information. There is no change planned for the tax rate as it remains at $1.22 per $100 in property value.

The tax rate breaks down into $1.04 for maintenance and operation, and .18 cents for debt service.

