Bowie takes on Burk in final scrimmage

The Bowie High School football team fit in one last scrimmage against Burkburnett Thursday night before the 2017 season kicks off next week.

The team took to the field at Jackrabbit Stadium to test its skills against the Bulldogs, where the defense set a good tone for the night.

“Burkburnett had the ball first and we were on defense, and they didn’t even get a first down,” said Jackrabbit Head Football Coach Dylan Stark. “The defense did a really good job and set the tone for the scrimmage.” Read the full story in your weekend News. (Photos by Barbara Green)