BPD detective attends Crimes Against Children Conference

Bowie Police Detective Lt. Randy Hanson recently returned from the Crimes Against Children Conference in Dallas bringing home what he called “lots of new resources” to investigate these types of cases.

This was the 30th year for the conference that took place Aug. 13-16. Hanson was able to attend thanks in part to the sponsorship of Patsy’s House Child Advocacy Center, which operates a satellite office in Bowie.

Speakers included Department of Public Safety Intelligence Division, FBI, medical professionals, prosecutors and many other law enforcement professionals.

