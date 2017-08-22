Checking a tree’s health program planned

Are you having issues with your trees? Maybe your tree is looking sick? Do I need to be aware of something?

If you are one of many you have seen or maybe even experienced a tree dying and not coming back the next year.

Maybe you have seen your tree’s health failing. I would like to educate you on what we have been seeing in and around the county so that you are more aware of what is going on.

“On Aug. 25 at 11 a.m. at the Courthouse Annex in Montague, we will be going through some of what I have seen this past couple of years,” said Justin Hansard.

If you have some good quality pictures, a partial limb or leaves you would like to bring so they can be examined, bring them and share.

To RSVP call Hansard at the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension office in Montague County at 940-894-2831 or email Justin.hansard@ag.tamu.edu.