Eddie Lawrence Stice

September 4, 1950 – August 18, 2017

BOWIE — Eddie Lawrence Stice, 66, died Aug. 18, 2017 in Wichita Falls, TX.

The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 21 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m. Aug. 22 in the chapel of The White Family Funeral Home. Burial followed at Oakhill Cemetery in Stoneburg.

Stice was born Sept. 4, 1950 in Tahoka, TX to Richard and Helen (Clements) Stice. He was a lineman for Flowers Construction for several years, and owned and operated Stice Saw Mill in Bowie for 22 years. He married Clara Campbell on Feb. 23, 1981 in Fort Worth.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Clara Stice; and brothers, Billy Dale Stice and Richard Stice.

He is survived by his children, Aaron Stice, Bowie, Wesley Campbell, Bridgeport, Billy Ray Campbell, Edwin Campbell and Alan Campbell all of Bowie;12 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; brother, Roy Stice, Colorado City; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.