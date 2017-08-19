Few public comments on budget proposal, tax rate

By BARBARA GREEN

There were no public comments at a Tuesday night tax rate hearing where the Bowie City Council also increased airport hangar rental fees and examined the proposed budget.

The agenda was dominated by financial items including approval of the economic development corporation budgets. See a related story on 5A.

A proposed tax rate of .53 cents per $100 of property value was offered. This is a .173 cent increase from the 2016 rate of .5127.

For a property valued at $100,000, this would create a tax increase of $17.30 a year.

There will be a second public hearing on the tax rate at 6 p.m. on Sept. 5, with adoption scheduled, if it moves forward, set for the Sept. 19 meeting. The new fiscal year begins Oct. 1.

Mayor Scott Davis made comments offering a series of budget charts from prior years to show how the utility fund transfer into the general fund has been decreased.

