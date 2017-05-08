Fire damages house, family loses pet

City of Bowie firefighters responded to a house fire at 1504 Linda Street at 7 p.m. on Aug. 2. On arrival they found flames coming out a front window and smoke billowing from the roof vents and eaves. Frank and Twila Ramsey, along with their son, Scott, reside at the home and were uninjured, unfortunately the family lost a long-time family pet, Troy the dog. The fire department did not cite a cause of the blaze, which officials said is under investigation. (News photo by Barbara Green)