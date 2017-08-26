Former longtime Bowie teacher leads Gold-Burg as its new principal

This is an ongoing series of stories The News will be publishing as the new school year opens to introduce administrative changes within the county’s school districts.

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

For Kim Williams her new job as Gold-Burg School principal is akin to a homecoming as she returns to the area where she grew with excitement to work with old friends and continue her nearly 30 years as an educator.

Williams comes to Gold-Burg with her husband Gordon who will be head football coach for the Bears. Kim relates she was hired before Gordon when Principal Jay Johnson left the job. Johnson also had been serving a dual role as football coach, so that vacancy came open. That unlikely circumstance brought the Williams’ family back to Montague County.

The 52-year-old principal is a 1983 graduate of Bowie High School. Her parents Dr. Eddie R. and Pat Chandler moved the family to Bowie in 1975 when she was a fourth grader. After high school graduation, she attended Midwestern State University for two years and then earned a bachelor of arts degree from Texas Woman’s University with a major in elementary education and a minor in English.

She recalls there were a lot of educators in her family, but instead of urging her into the field, some suggested she pursue a more lucrative career; however, she stayed with her first choice.

