Gene Gifford

October 26, 1934 – August 18, 2017

BELLEVUE – Gene Gifford, 82, passed away Aug. 18, 2017 in Bellevue, TX.

The family will receive friends from 7-8 p.m. Aug. 24 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Newport Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Buffalo Springs.

Gene was born Oct. 26,1934 in Fort Worth to Roy and Marie (Votaw) Gifford. After high school he went to work for Sun Electric in Fort Worth and in 1978 he opened Gifford Electric which he owned and operated until 2017.

He married Dana Koontz in 1980 in Fort Worth. Together, they made their home in Clay County in 1988. Gene was a lifetime member of Independent Electrical Contractors.

Gene is survived by his loving wife, Dana Gifford; brother, Roy Gifford; children, Julie McCarty and husband Dan, Scharlotte Elliott and husband Brian, Susan Gifford, James Gifford and wife Cheryl, J’Kay Butler and husband Raymond, and Roni Noel and husband Jon; grandchildren, Kent McCarty, Matthew McCarty, Dayla Rothrock, Cody Gifford, Whitney Gifford, Joshua Noel, Suzette Noel and Caitlin Elliott; and great-grandchildren, Delilah Hunt, Elizabeth Kelly McCarty and Maudy May McCarty.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls at 4909 Johnson Road Wichita Falls, TX 76310 in the name of Billy Eugene Gifford.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

