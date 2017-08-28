Hayden Skot Garza

October 19, 2016 – August 23, 2017

BOWIE – Hayden Skot Garza, 10 months old, passed away into the arms of Jesus on Aug. 23, 2017 in Bowie, TX.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 27 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 28 at the Montague County Cowboy Church in Montague. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.

Hayden was born Oct. 19, 2016 in Wichita Falls to Jesse and Brooke (Jones) Garza.

He is survived by his parents, Jesse and Brooke Garza, Bowie; sisters, Bailey Jones and Zowe Green both of Bowie; brother, Michael Garza, Bowie; grandparents, Richard and Carolyn Jones, Abilene, Robert Garza and Mary Jo Benevides, Bowie, Marshall Charles, Bowie, Becky Barnett, Oklahoma and Tony McDermott, Bowie; great grandparents, James Barnett and Margaret, Anson; great grandmother, Lynda Middlebrooke, Lamesa; and numerous aunts and uncles.

