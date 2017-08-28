James Aaron Garrett

May 25, 1928 – August 19, 2017

BOWIE – James Aaron Garrett, 88, his body finally gave up the fight on Aug. 19, 2017, but his spirit lives on with Jesus and with those that knew and loved him.

A graveside service was at 10 a.m. Aug. 25 at the Charlie Cemetery in Charlie. There was a memorial service at 2 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Calvary Baptist Church in Bowie.

James Aaron Garrett was welcomed into the world by his parents, Pearl and Gaither, in Tuttle, OK on May 25, 1928.

Orphaned while still a baby, he and his brother were raised by his paternal aunt, Tessola Bedford, a faith-filled, sharecropper’s daughter, who later became a much loved care-giver at the Wichita Falls Day Nursery.

James didn’t have much materially speaking as he grew up during the Depression so, at age 14, he began welding in the Houston shipyards during WWII. His talent for welding took him around the world, helping to construct major oilfield infrastructure projects such as the Alaska Pipeline and similar work in the Persian Gulf States, South America, Australia and Canada.

When he wasn’t on a job, he loved coming home to his family, busying himself by raising vegetable gardens, cattle, racing quarter horses, tinkering on anything mechanical and spinning yarns for anyone within earshot.

James epitomized the best of manhood and what can be accomplished by trust in Jesus, honesty, fair treatment and hard work. He was a rare man whose humor and integrity will be missed by all who knew him.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Solaris Hospice of Decatur and, especially his special friends and helpers, Lisa and Gayla for making his final years meaningful and possible.

James is survived by the love of his life, Marilyn; his older brother, Aderil, Allen; three children, Jim (Janet), Norman, OK, Tim (Ruth), Wichita Falls and Jamie; and a beloved grandson, Aaron also of Wichita Falls.

